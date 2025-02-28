Toy Stocks Worth Watching – February 28th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Burlington Stores, Kroger, TKO Group, and Best Buy are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares in companies that manufacture, market, or sell toys and related products. These stocks are influenced by factors like seasonal demand, consumer spending habits, and trends in play and entertainment, making their performance sometimes volatile compared to other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,745,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,358,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $785.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,030.05. 667,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,134. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $457.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $980.62 and a 200-day moving average of $936.31.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.42. Target has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

NYSE:BURL traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.50. The stock had a trading volume of 653,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,834. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,456. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. Kroger has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE TKO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.18. 634,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,776. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.46. 1,049,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

