Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $344.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $279.00 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.