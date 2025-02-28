U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.