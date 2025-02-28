UBS Group Increases Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $49.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VCYT

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Veracyte news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,819.51. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,107.20. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,533 shares of company stock valued at $815,584. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Veracyte by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.