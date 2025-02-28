Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $525.64 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.19.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

