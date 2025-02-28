Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 42.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.72 and a 52 week high of $151.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.23.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

