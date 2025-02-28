Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.