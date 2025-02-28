Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,795,000 after buying an additional 308,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,214,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,720,000 after buying an additional 963,978 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

