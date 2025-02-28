Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,064,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $398.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

