VELA Investment Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises 0.8% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,541,000 after buying an additional 1,398,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after buying an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

