Versor Investments LP Invests $986,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,284,000 after buying an additional 1,115,750 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 57.2% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,555,000 after buying an additional 614,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after buying an additional 50,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Wedbush lowered Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

Elastic stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

