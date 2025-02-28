Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average is $174.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

