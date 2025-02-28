Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,609 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 238,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 186,554 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 213,593 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.