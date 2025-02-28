Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,212 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLD opened at $264.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $272.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

