Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,817 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.8% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

