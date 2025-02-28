Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.65 Million Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLIP stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.56.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.