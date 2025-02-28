Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 985,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,490,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Specifically, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VIR shares. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 16,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 843,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 703,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 610,367 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.