Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Vital Farms Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,115,595.02. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,894.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vital Farms by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

