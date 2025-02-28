Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.50 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

