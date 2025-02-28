Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,153 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 78,585 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 124,561 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Yelp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,476.80. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $37,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,368.42. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,609 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

