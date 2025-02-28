Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.01 Million in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 3,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 225.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

