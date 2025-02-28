Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,541,000 after acquiring an additional 353,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $655.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $665.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.