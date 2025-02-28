Waterway Wealth Management LLC Buys 198 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $500.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

