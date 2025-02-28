Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSO. Raymond James initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.25.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $499.55 on Thursday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $387.58 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 57.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

