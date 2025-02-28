Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Solventum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Solventum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.
Solventum Trading Down 0.7 %
Solventum stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Solventum
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- About the Markup Calculator
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.