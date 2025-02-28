Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Solventum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Solventum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Solventum stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

