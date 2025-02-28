Wedbush Comments on Playtika’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Playtika in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLTK. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Playtika has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 124,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $1,050,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,673,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,564,061.48. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 491,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Playtika by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,878 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 23,814.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,137,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 142,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 102.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,702 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

