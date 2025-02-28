Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $7.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCPC. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

TCPC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,406. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 39.37 and a quick ratio of 39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,202,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 209,898 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 623.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 481,581 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

