What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Couchbase Q1 Earnings?

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Couchbase in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Couchbase’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

Couchbase Stock Down 4.0 %

Couchbase stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $917.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $274,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,456.77. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $58,334.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,320.06. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

