What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for ZI Q1 Earnings?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 400.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

