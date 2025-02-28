X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Up 258.7% in February

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 258.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

X Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 30,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,185. X Financial has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $500.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

