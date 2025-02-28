Zacks Research Comments on Teradata’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradata in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE TDC opened at $23.50 on Friday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 75.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 2,934.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

