Zacks Research Comments on Ulta Beauty FY2025 Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $23.48 for the year. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $23.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $23.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $7.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $25.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $365.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

