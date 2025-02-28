Zacks Research Forecasts WEX’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for WEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the business services provider will earn $15.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $14.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEX’s FY2027 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. WEX has a twelve month low of $146.03 and a twelve month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $80,535,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1,684.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 190,605 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,799,000 after buying an additional 168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $28,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

