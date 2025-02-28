Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for CMC Earnings

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Commercial Metals in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

About Commercial Metals



Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

