Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Announces Earnings Results

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Zai Lab updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Zai Lab Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

