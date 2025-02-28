Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Zeta Global stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,119 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $51,042,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $43,236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

