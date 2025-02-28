Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

ZVIA opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Rosemary L. Ripley sold 2,567,006 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $4,877,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,719,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,590.20. The trade was a 48.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 11,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $54,410.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,144.02. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,582,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $50,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

