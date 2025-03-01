125,110 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 125,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,470,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

