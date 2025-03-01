25,998 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,379 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 740.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after buying an additional 436,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 603.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,873.50. This trade represents a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.