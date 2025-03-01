25,998 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,379 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 740.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after buying an additional 436,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 603.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter.
CarMax Price Performance
CarMax stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,873.50. This trade represents a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.