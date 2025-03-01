60,467 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,017,000 after buying an additional 226,943 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,856,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,813,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after buying an additional 1,284,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 488,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,553,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

