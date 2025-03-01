Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Accor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $9.93 on Friday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

