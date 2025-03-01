Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $102.88. 11,930,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 39,365,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

