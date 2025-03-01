Aew Capital Management L P Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,693,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after purchasing an additional 416,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after purchasing an additional 918,078 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $92.99 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.