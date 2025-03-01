Alliance Global Partners Upgrades Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) to Strong-Buy

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

APS opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.27. The firm has a market cap of C$187.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$5.29.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

