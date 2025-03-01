Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Announces $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

