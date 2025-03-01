Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,385 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,522 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

