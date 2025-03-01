Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 301,634 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 1.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

