Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACHR. Raymond James increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of ACHR opened at $8.87 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 751,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,486,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,237,492.65. This trade represents a 1.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 114,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $773,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,057,729 shares of company stock worth $8,473,770. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

