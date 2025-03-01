Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 284.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $1,623,709.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,709.62. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,441 shares of company stock worth $46,538,462 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $93.10 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

