Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin Sells 42,156 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $1,151,280.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,130,617.42. This trade represents a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AORT stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,267.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth $5,573,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

